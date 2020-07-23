https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/trump-chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-agree-deployment-federal-agents/

(NEW YORK POST) – President Trump called Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday evening to confirm his plans to send 200 federal agents to the city to combat “a rampage of violence.”

In a statement obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, the mayor’s office said Trump “reached out to Mayor Lightfoot this evening to confirm that he plans to send federal resources to Chicago to supplement ongoing federal investigations pertaining to violent crime.”

“The conversation was brief and straightforward,” the statement said.

Lightfoot, who previously vowed to turn away the feds, and Trump – who blasted “extreme politicians” whom he accused of joining an “anti-police crusade” – are in agreement over the strategy of sending in agents to plug into existing operations, the paper reported.

