President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests positive for COVID-19: reports Republicans to start unveiling coronavirus package Thursday MORE on Thursday took a swipe at House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyHouse votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems to GOP: Where is your COVID-19 bill? Bolton defends Cheney amid clash with House conservatives MORE (Wyo.) and amplified accusations from other Republicans that Cheney is working against the president’s agenda.

“Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!!”

The president then shared a tweet from Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulGOP may face choice on tax cut or stimulus checks Rand Paul calls for Cuomo to be impeached over coronavirus response Republicans battle over COVID-19 package’s big price tag MORE (R-Ky.) stating that Cheney is “leading the fight” to stop Trump from withdrawing U.S. troops from overseas conflicts.

Paul’s tweet itself shared a message from Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Yoho apologizes for accosting AOC Leaders call for civility after GOP lawmaker’s verbal attack on Ocasio-Cortez The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems to GOP: Where is your COVID-19 bill? MORE (R-Fla.) accusing Cheney of disloyalty to Trump and demanding she “step down or be removed” as GOP conference chair.

Cheney, who is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has been outspoken about her opposition to Trump’s plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Germany and Afghanistan. She has also defended Dr. Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciGOP questions whether Trump will stick to new coronavirus approach Almost 3,500 public health experts sign letter in support of Fauci Overnight Health Care: Pfizer lands nearly b from Trump administration for COVID vaccine | FEMA head: ‘We have a ways to go’ on having enough PPE | Fauci on coronavirus: ‘I don’t really see us eradicating it’ MORE, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and a key official working on the response to the coronavirus, after he faced stunning public criticism from some inside the White House.

Earlier this week, several conservative lawmakers attacked Cheney during a private conference meeting over her support for Fauci and for backing a primary challenger to Rep. Thomas Massie Thomas Harold MassieThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems to GOP: Where is your COVID-19 bill? Bolton defends Cheney amid clash with House conservatives Trump Jr on Cheney: ‘We already have one Mitt Romney, we don’t need another’ MORE (R-Ky.). Some also accused Cheney of undermining Trump. Gaetz later tweeted that he wanted Cheney to be removed as conference chair.

Trump’s public criticism of Cheney is not particularly unusual. The president often attacks those who publicly break with him, including Republican lawmakers and former members of his administration.

Cheney’s office did not return a request for comment.

Juliegrace Brufke contributed.

