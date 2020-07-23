https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-rally-new-hampshire/2020/07/23/id/978701

The reelection campaign for President Donald Trump is hopeful that a postponed New Hampshire rally will be held by mid-August.

“We are committed to coming back to New Hampshire,” senior campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski said during a radio interview on ‘New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath.’ “That’s 1,000 percent. I talk to the president a lot about it. He absolutely wants to be there. We’ve got to look at his travel schedule but I am very, very hopeful – it’s not my final decision – that we have the president here by mid-August.”

Lewandowski managed a portion of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Fox News noted the rally was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 11. It would have been Trump’s second rally since the pandemic hit. But it was postponed over concerns about a tropical storm possibly impacting Portsmouth, where the rally was supposed to be held.

