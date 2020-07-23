https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/tucker-carlson-invites-nurse-blew-joe-bidens-nostrils-come-show-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday participated in a livestream event with SEIU member and nursing home worker, Shanrika.

The livestream was a total disaster.

Biden uttered gibberish, got confused and forgot what he was saying so he had to be prompted by staffers.

Then he said this:

Joe Biden: “I had nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear, go home and get me pillows. They would … actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving,” said Biden.

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden: “I had nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear, go home and get me pillows. They would … actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving.” pic.twitter.com/hxW1UYs7Ba — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2020

On Thursday night Tucker Carlson called on any Walter Reed nurse who blew up Joe Biden’s nostrils to come on his show.

Haha!

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

[embedded content]