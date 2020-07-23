https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/twitter-bans-qanon-discussions-attraction-towards-minors-permitted/

Twitter on Tuesday banned THOUSANDS of QAnon accounts for some reason.

“Twitter Safety” said it was because QAnon accounts have “the potential to lead to offline harm.”

Not sure what that means.

They don’t offer any examples.

Twitter went on to say they will:

1. No longer serve content and accounts associated with QAnon in Trends and recommendations

2. Work to ensure we’re not highlighting this activity in search and conversations

3. Block URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on Twitter

It is not clear what kind of danger Twitter Safety is worried about.

It is clear and well known that QAnon supporters are diehard Trump supporters.

Maybe that’s the danger?

But Twitter also announced this week new rules on child exploitation.

According to Twitter safety: Discussions on “attractions towards minors” are permitted.

So hardcore Trump supporters are NOT allowed.

But discussions on attration to kids IS allowed.

What a sick bunch.

