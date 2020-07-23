https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/update-navy-investigating-uniformed-sailor-sarah-dudrey-busting-pro-trump-rally-harassing-protesters-screaming-fk-trump/

Last weekend video captured a Navy recruit busting into a pro-Trump street rally, harassing people and screaming, “F*ck Trump!”

The woman was later identified as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sarah J. Dudrey.

It’s definitely Sarah Dudrey.

Sarah took an oath to obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of her officers.

TRENDING: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Calls on the People of Chicago to Snitch on Federal Agents Ordered to Her City to Drive Down Violent Crime

People called for Sarah to be dishonorably discharged.

This terrible excuse for a service member, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sarah J. Dudrey, should be court martialed and dishonorably discharged after serving her sentence.

pic.twitter.com/3NTPDrmuXO — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) July 22, 2020

Now this…

The US Navy is investigating this vulgar and violent outburst by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sarah J. Dudrey.

The Daily Mail reported:

An investigation has been opened after Navy chiefs were made aware of the footage. Ms Dudrey blocked a lane of traffic when she stopped her car ‘on a busy main street’ outside the Ventura County Government Center on Sunday at around 1pm, one witness said. A woman who posted the clip to Facebook wrote: ‘This attack took place on Sunday July 19th at about 1:00 pm. ‘A large group of people were having a pro-America rally and had lined the sidewalks with happiness and American flags. ‘Dudrey pulled up in a BORROWED CAR, parked illegally on a busy main street, blocking an entire lane, got out…’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

