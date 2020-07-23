http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/-U9JI7IXgCY/

Congresswoman Karen Bass has seen her profile rise in the Veepstakes. (US Congress)

SACRAMENTO—Tony Coelho, the former California Member of Congress, has been pushing hard for Joe Biden to select Rep. Karen Bass (D-37) as his running mate, the Globe has learned.

According to a highly placed source in Sacramento, Coelho, whose 10-year stint included many atop the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, has been in close contact with the Bass camp. The source told the Globe that Coelho told another person that “Biden’s folks told Bass it’s her or Duckworth.”

The former Vice President and presumed Democratic nominee has already pledged that his selection would be a woman. So Rep. Bass and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran from Illinois, have both been mentioned in the speculation surrounding the choice.

Bass’ stock has lately been rising, along with her profile. Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal released a video in which the Congresswoman attacked President Trump’s use of federal forces to quell protests in American cities.

Bass has been in Congress for ten years. She’s spent the last two chairing the Congressional Black Caucus at a time of unprecedented reconsideration of race in American politics. Biden’s history of supporting measures that some believe contributed to mass incarceration, as well as occasional gaffes when discussing racial matters, have led some to theorize that he’d be well-advised to choose a Black running mate. Others point to Biden’s having loyally carried out his duties serving alongside America’s first Black president. They theorize that the Delaware candidate has already “checked the box” and have advised him to select a centrist, presumably white running mate.

Has the vetting already begun?

DC power lawyer Bob Lenhard at Covington has been leading the vetting process.

Robert D. Lenhard, senior attorney in the Election and Political Law Practice Group of Covington & Burling LLP., is leading the legal team on vetting potential Democratic vice presidential nominees.

Lenhard declined to confirm that he’s been vetting Bass, telling the Globe, “I cannot talk to the press on any topic without the campaign’s permission.”

Before being elected to Congress, Bass served in the California State Assembly for six years, including the final two as Speaker. Those who put stock in election voodoo point to a further sign of Bass’ possible selection. From January through May of this year, her Wikipedia page was edited a total of 26 times. In June, it was 35, and so far in July, there have been 24 adjustments.

Calls and texts sent to Cong. Coelho at 1:26 pm received no response by press time. The Globe will update this developing story as more information emerges.

