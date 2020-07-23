https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-cuomo-declares-chicken-wings-apps-not-real-food-after-small-businesses-mockingly-sell-cuomo-chips-to-stay-open

Apparently irritated over small businesses selling appetizers named after him in order to skirt rules and stay open and afloat, Democratic Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has cracked down on what he considers real food.

“Earlier today, Governor Cuomo said chicken wings are not substantial food for bars to be allowed to sell alcohol,” reporter Stephen Marth said Thursday. “He added that sandwiches were the ‘lowest level’ of substantive food.”

“To be a bar, you have to have food available, soups, sandwiches, etc.,” Cuomo said at the press conference. “More than just hors d’oeuvres, chicken wings; you have to have some substantive food. The lowest level of substantive food were sandwiches.”

Bars and restaurants had been selling appetizers, like chips and tiny amounts of other snacks, in order to comply with Cuomo’s order mandating the businesses to sell food if they were to also sell alcohol.

The creative problem solving became known as the “Cuomo Chip” loophole after some bars and restaurants mockingly named their snacks after the governor.

Cuomo was seemingly unhappy with the mockery.

The New York State Liquor Authority updated its guidance this week, Fox News reported Thursday. “Now customers will have to order a ‘substantial food’ item – such as chicken wings, hot dogs or a salad, NY1.com reported.” This guidance appears to stand in opposition to Cuomo’s statement that “chicken wings” were not a substantial enough food item.

Owner of Queens-based Lowery Bar & Kitchen Anne Muldoon emphasized how the new crackdown was just another roadblock for her and other business owners in New York.

“Now we have to take time out to explain to people that they can’t just order a beer and a bag of chips and they have to order more,” Muldoon said, according to NY1.

Lowery Bar & Kitchen was selling chips with alcohol before the crackdown, but will now have to tell customers that they need to order from their full menu if they want a drink.

“It was great. Grab a cocktail, some chips, no problem,” Muldoon said. “Sometimes people don’t want popcorn or chips or a slice of pizza.”

“We have one lady who comes in who has high food allergies,” the businesswoman noted. “She never eats out, but has a couple glasses of wine and it’s a little freedom, and now we have to tell her she has to order food. So she walks out our doors. Every customer counts right now.”

Earlier this week, the Democratic governor admitted that he “made a lot of mistakes” in his response to the novel coronavirus.

Cuomo oversaw the worst coronavirus outbreak in the nation, thanks in large part to a devastating nursing home order which shoved the elderly COVID-positive back into long-term care facilities.

“New York saw more deaths than any other state, with more than 6,400 nursing home residents dying after Cuomo’s administration ordered the facilities to accept COVID-positive patients that were ‘medically stable,’” The Daily Wire previously highlighted.

Still, the mainstream media has offered endless praise for the governor.

WATCH:

Earlier today, Governor Cuomo said chicken wings are not substantial food for bars to be allowed to sell alcohol. He added that sandwiches were the “lowest level” of substantive food. #Buffalo His comments: pic.twitter.com/zaSXgfEq6S — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) July 23, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

