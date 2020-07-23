https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-dr-fauci-throws-disastrous-first-pitch-at-mlb-game-players-kneel-for-black-lives-matter

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, threw a disastrous first pitch on Thursday night when the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

WATCH:

Fauci’s first pitch was about as accurate and disciplined as his preparations and predictions for the China Virus pic.twitter.com/aTFWjffSvF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 23, 2020

Players from both teams kneeled to pay tribute to the Black Lines Matter movement, a far-left organization.

The Twitter account for Major League Baseball tweeted: “Today, and every day, we come together as brothers. As equals, all with the same goal – to level the playing field. To change the injustices. Equality is not just a word. It’s our right! Today we stand as men from 25 nations on 6 continents. Today, we are one.”

Today, and every day, we come together as brothers. As equals, all with the same goal – to level the playing field. To change the injustices. Equality is not just a word. It’s our right! Today we stand as men from 25 nations on 6 continents. Today, we are one. pic.twitter.com/vKUGdRfwgQ — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2020

