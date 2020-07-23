http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BTKcZ5L5iP8/

If you missed Dr. Anthony Fauci throw out the first pitch for the Washington Nationals Opening Day game against the New York Yankees, it’s probably because you were looking where the catcher sets up at home plate.

Fauci’s first pitch did not go to home plate. Let’s say it was juuuuust a bit outside.

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch before the Nationals-Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/04Tbkh7Voa — ESPN (@espn) July 23, 2020

Fauci first pitchpic.twitter.com/vLFCBnoa0x — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 23, 2020

Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases, is celebrated for maintaining his ability to run considerable distances despite being 79 years old. Well, while the running ability may be there, the throwing ability is definitely not. Fauci is an avid Nationals fan and was very excited about the prospect of throwing out the first pitch.

Maybe he was too excited?

If there’s any consolation, there are no fans at Nationals Park for tonight’s game due to the coronavirus. So, no one was there to laugh at him.

