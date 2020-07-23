https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/watch-live-multiple-arrests-black-lives-matter-tries-protest-ultra-liberal-beverly-hills/

There have been multiple arrests in Beverly Hills on Thursday evening as a mob of protesters attempted to take the streets of ultra-liberal Beverly Hills.

An armored vehicle was brought in and a chopper could be heard overhead as they attempted to block Santa Monica Blvd. There had been at least five arrests by 9 p.m. local time.

Arrests are happening in Beverly Hills, CA and it’s incredibly amusing to watch. Cops have repeatedly told the people to leave and offered them a path. They’re refusing then whining about the consequences. pic.twitter.com/wxmtlzaxq2 — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) July 24, 2020

A group of protesters has been surrounded by Beverly Hills Police on Santa Monica Blvd and an armored vehicle brought in. Arrests now being made. The protest started at #BeverlyHills High School. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/cYjJxFshyc — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) July 24, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department were also heard calling for riot gear.

Conservative actor James Woods commented on Twitter about the mob entering his area.

“The mob is trying to disrupt Beverly Hills tonight. Fortunately we have a local government that will not let the slightest bit of misbehavior go unchecked. The thugs are being effective sheephearded back to where somebody cares about their nonsense,” Woods wrote.

The mob is trying to disrupt Beverly Hills tonight. Fortunately we have a local government that will not let the slightest bit of misbehavior go unchecked. The thugs are being effective sheephearded back to where somebody cares about their nonsense. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2020

