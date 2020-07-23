https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-rapper-t-i-wants-44-trillion-in-slavery-reparations

Rapper T.I. has put a heavy price tag on slavery reparations: $1 million for every descendant of slavery, equal up to $44 trillion.

Speaking with radio host Charlamagne tha God on “The Breakfast Club,” T.I. outlined his reparations goal and demanded that black people be represented equally across the board in the United States.

“This is my goal,” he said. “My goal is to get every black person in America that’s a descendant of slavery one million dollars, at least. That take about $44 trillion. So that’s my goal, so I’m working up on $44 trillion.”

“Everything black people spend money on, it should be a black company that provides it,” he continued. “If we make up for 13% of this nation’s population, we should make up for 13% of the ownership of land. We should be representing at least 13%, 14% on boards [of] financial institutions, and so on and so forth. That should be persistent or consistent throughout, but it is not.”

The rapper did, however, say that black communities need to be exposed to more education so that children could have the option to dream about jobs beyond just entertainment, such as sciences, tech, and other professions.

T.I. said that white supremacists are becoming “irate” because they know their reign of power is over.

“Your grandchildren are little brown babies, and society, nobody likes you, bro. You take that little d**k energy,” he continued. “Nobody likes you. You’re not cool and fun and hip to be around. You got no sauce, no drip, no flavor, it’s literally food with no flavor, so it’s up. … They’re seeing that their grip is loosening, and it’s our time now.”

Earlier in the interview, T.I. said that poverty, crime, mass incarceration, and drug addiction in black communities are the result of slavery.

[embedded content]

Rapper Ice Cube also told Charlamagne tha God this week that Hollywood should pay out reparations to black people for its alleged legacy of racism.

“Virtually all the studios who contributed in our narrative, in our pain, in our misrepresentation, in stealing our history and giving it to white people for over a 100 years, so I think these studios that we know and love should kick in to a studio that’s ran by black people with no outside influences, and whose movies and projects are owned by those black people,” he said on the show.

Addressing reparations more broadly, Ice Cube said that black people, who make up approximately 13% of the population, should get 13% of the pie. He also denounced the idea of incremental reform.

“We catching hell no matter who in office, and we always have. So we need to think about who’s gonna support this plan, and try to better the whole country … try to do it in a [sic] across the board, broad manner, because … stomping out little fires here and there, it just ain’t gonna cut it,” he said. “We are 13% of this country — more, 13.5 — and we deserve 13.5% of the pie, straight up, across the board. …We’re not trying to get to reform. We need equality, straight up. … Why reform a system that was geared towards our demise? We need to be equal.”

RELATED: WATCH: Ice Cube Says Hollywood Owes Black People Reparations

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

