THE White House office cafeteria has been closed after a worker contracted coronavirus.

Three Trump administration officials confirmed the news to NBC, just hours before the president said that a decision will be made about White House inhabitants wearing a face mask in the next 24 hours.

Trump is making a decision about whether White House inhabitants should wear face masksCredit: EPA

The officials told the outlet that contact tracing is being conducted following the diagnosis.

The Eisenhower Executive Officer Building cafeteria closed this week and it has not been made clear when it will reopen.

Some workers were told that it could remain closed for two weeks, the outlet reported.

The EEOB houses senior White House staff, including coronavirus task force official and the Vice President’s office.

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building cafeteria has been closedCredit: Getty Images – Getty

A General Services Administration spokesperson told NBC: “All proper protocols were in place by the vendor including masks, gloves, plastic shielding at check out, and no dine-in service.

“The White House Medical Unit has done contact tracing and determined that the risk of retransmission is low.”

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Trump was pressed about whether he would make DC Mayor Bowser’s capital mandatory face mask order applicable in the White House.

“We’re going to make a decision over the next 24 hours, will let you know what that decision is,” Trump told the reporter.

Bowser signed the new mandatory mask order on Wednesday.

“You should have on a mask because you do not know if you would be able to maintain social distance,” she said.

