Every single member of the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees took a knee prior to the national anthem Thursday night.

Players on both squads kneeled before the anthem ahead of the home opener for Washington. According to the Yankees, it was done “together in unity.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the video below.

Every single player took a knee before the anthem, folks! The national anthem is back to being a major focal point in sports ever since the death of George Floyd.

We’re weeks out from the NFL starting, and the MLB already has entire teams taking a knee. If you thought this was going away, I can promise you that it’s not.

I really don’t understand why we have to make sports so political. I don’t get it at all. Americans are desperate to be unified and to have something to cheer for.

How does taking a knee during or before the national anthem help that? The answer is that it doesn’t. It just turns our sports into political talking points and debates.

It’s insanely stupid.

Great job, everyone! We’ve made baseball political!

