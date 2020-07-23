https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/yankees-nationals-baseball-kneel/2020/07/23/id/978766

The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals players took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement prior to the national anthem before the Opening Day of Major League Baseball in Washington, D.C.

The teams kneeled next to each other while practicing social distancing as an audio recording of actor Morgan Freeman played over the stadium’s speakers talking about social justice.

The coaches and players then rose to their feet as the anthem blared through an empty Nationals Park, which was empty in response to coronavirus precautions.

Colin Kaepernick, who was playing quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers at the time, started kneeling during the anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality. He said in court the NFL blackballed him for his social justice activism.

Before an exhibition game on Monday, some of the players on the San Francisco Giants and team manager Gabe Kapler also kneeled during the anthem.

“I wanted them to know that I wasn’t pleased with the way our country has handled police brutality, and I told them I wanted to amplify their voices and I wanted to amplify the voice of the Black community and marginalized communities, as well,” Kapler said Monday.

President Donald Trump has opposed kneeling before games and said he will not watch any games where any player does it.

“It doesn’t matter what leader says that they’re not going to be following a game,” Kapler said. “What matters the most is that we’re unwavering in trying to do what’s right.

“What guides our decision is standing up for people who need us to stand up for them.”

