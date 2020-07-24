https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/cooling-off-period-gun-buyers-not-abortion-seekers/

The other day I was discussing with fellow geeks the still-ongoing rioting, looting, destruction of property and general violence in cities throughout our country.

The conversation eventually bumped up against the latest “bail reform” laws promoted and passed by radical leftist city and state leaders.

And this got me to thinking about the juxtaposition of what leftists think is important and what isn’t. In other words, just how consistent are they?

In states and cities controlled by leftists, the waiting period to purchase a gun can range from three days to 30 days, like in New York.

Regardless whether a law-abiding citizen does everything right, which law-abiding citizens tend to do, the waiting period is still the same.

By doing “everything right,” I mean that first, they’re law-abiding. Second, they purchase, like we all do, from a licensed store or federal firearms licensed (ffl) dealer, who then makes you fill out a laborious form and runs a federal firearms background check. You might even say they do so “universally.”

That should be sufficient, but or course it isn’t in states and cities controlled by anti-gun leftists. You still have to wait.

The reason behind this delay is said to be, in typical feel-good fashion, a “cooling off” period – time to ponder the wrongness of your decision to purchase a death machine designed for one purpose – killing innocents!

“The idea behind a ‘cooling off’ period is to give people a period of time to cool down and lower their emotions. …”

That sounds reasonable if you begin with the assumption that everyone wanting to buy a gun is an over-emotional maniac, which of course leftists do.

Regardless, a “cooling off” period sounds important to leftists.

Or does it? Surprisingly, buying a gun seems to be about the only thing one has to “cool off” over.

What about killing another human being? By this I mean abortion. And this assumes you think that mass growing inside a woman isn’t a Cuisinart or a Buick, but the only thing it can be – a human being.

Yet if it’s important to “cool off” before legally buying a firearm, it seems logical that the same should apply to ending a human life.

You’d be wrong, Daniel san. In states like New York, there is no waiting period at all. Unlike buying an inanimate object and having to cool your heels for up to 30 days, someone, even a minor, can walk into a Planned Parenthood pregnant and walk out free and clear, as Obama would say, not being “punished with a baby.”

No waiting period – no heel-cooling.

“Oh, your baby is beautiful. What’s her name?”

“It’s Punishment.”

But what of my original premise? Why bring up bail reform? After all, they named it reform, so it must be better than the old system – right?

Well, the old system, which of course is racist, was that if you broke the law, you were arrested, booked and held until you came up with the bail money to extricate yourself from the hoosegow.

If you couldn’t, you didn’t get out. Pretty simple.

But that won’t do in these new “woke” times. Now, in, for example, de Blasio’s Rotten Apple, if police catch you rioting, destroying property, vandalizing and looting, a softened term for theft, and in some cases, grand theft, you may be arrested, taken to the local precinct and immediately released, without even being charged and without having to post a dime of bail money.

Once again – no cooling off period for amped-up rioters, giving them plenty of time to rejoin their thug buddies and get right back to destroying and stealing, barely skipping a beat.

And doubtless, the left fails to see the irony in any of this.

It’s like the leftist version of the “Sesame Street” song: “One of These Things is not Like the Other.”

