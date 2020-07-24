https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/giroir-coronavirus-infections-curve/2020/07/24/id/978955

U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir told Newsmax TV on Friday that the United States had “significantly flatten(ed) the curve” of novel coronavirus infections, but a flouting of mitigation recommendations sent it up again. The good news is, though he said, it’s flattening again.

“Sometime in the week or so after Memorial Day, it looks like people, basically, went out and were not careful or following our guidelines: large parties, bars resumed, lots of crowded places, and we’re seeing that uptick again,” Giroir said on “Spicer & Co.” “That’s what you saw, and you’re seeing the result of that, with the increased positivity of cases and the increased number of cases, increased hospitalizations and deaths.”

Giroir, a four-star admiral and trained pediatrician who served as the head of diagnostic testing virus on the White House coronavirus task force, said the bright side, however, is that bars have reclosed, indoor dining has been reduced, there has been a much higher use of facial coverings and good hand hygiene.

“We are flattening the curve again,” he claimed. “And why do I say that? Because the percentage of positive tests are going down in most jurisdictions. We have seen emergency room visits going down, and over the last couple days we’re starting to see the number of patients hospitalized going down. But again, if we’re not careful, if we don’t follow the guidelines, this could go right back up again.”

The seven-day moving average of new daily cases of infections has remained relatively flat for the past five days, according to worldometers.info, declining slightly since reaching a peak of 68,680 on Sunday.

