https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/live-pd-a-e-ratings-viewers/2020/07/24/id/978846

The average number of prime-time viewers watching A&E has fallen about 50% in the wake of the network’s decision to cancel a popular reality show that followed police officers in real-time in several American cities.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the June 10 cancelation of “Live PD” is having a serious impact on the network’s numbers. The show was cut from the A&E lineup as the national debate about police brutality heated up following the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

From June 11 to July 19, the average number of viewers watching A&E in prime time was 498,000 people, a 49% drop from what it was during the same period in 2019. Before it was canceled, “Live PD” was garnering around 1.9 million viewers for its episodes that aired Friday and Saturday night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Live PD” was one of the most popular shows on cable following its 2016 debut. At the time it was canceled, 298 episodes had aired and 160 more were slated to run.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

