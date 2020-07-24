https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/angry-black-lives-matter-mob-holds-march-chicago-blacks-allowed-front-twerk-whites-made-follow-behind/

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last night that the statue of Christopher Columbus in Chicago’s Grant Park would be removed.

It was gone by morning.

Rioters had attempted, and failed, to remove the statue last week. They were stopped by riot police.

Chicago Police attacked with bottles and fireworks by people who are at a Christopher Columbus statue. pic.twitter.com/9rwZEOmcK4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 18, 2020

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter militants showed up outside of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Logan Square home Thursday night.

So Lightfoot made the announcement to appease the mob.

The protesters twerked in front of Mayor Lightfoot’s home in celebration.

But white protesters were forced to keep their distance from the black protesters.



Only BLM was allowed up front.

Protesters demand removal of Christopher Columbus statues in Chicago. Watch at the 0:23 mark to hear the reaction when the man with a megaphone says it’s going to happen.pic.twitter.com/qSJ6bd2p1C — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) July 24, 2020

