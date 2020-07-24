https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/angry-black-lives-matter-mob-holds-march-chicago-blacks-allowed-front-twerk-whites-made-follow-behind/

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last night that the statue of Christopher Columbus in Chicago’s Grant Park would be removed.

It was gone by morning.

Rioters had attempted, and failed, to remove the statue last week. They were stopped by riot police.

TRENDING: This Weekend: Please Send Us Photos of Leftist Mob Violence and Rioting from Your City — We Want to Expose the Democrat Destruction Next Week

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter militants showed up outside of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Logan Square home Thursday night.

So Lightfoot made the announcement to appease the mob.

The protesters twerked in front of Mayor Lightfoot’s home in celebration.

But white protesters were forced to keep their distance from the black protesters.

Only BLM was allowed up front.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...