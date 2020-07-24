https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-woman-condemns-removing-confederate-monument

A woman at a Wichita Falls (Texas) City Council meeting has gone viral for speaking out against the removal of Confederate statues and monuments.

What are the details?

Cathy Dodson, a black woman from Wichita Falls, stood up during a recent hearing over the potential for removing a Confederate monument at city hall.

According to a report from the Wichita Falls Times Record News, Dodson was one of many who spoke at the meeting, but it was clear that her remarks could be considered the most impactful of them all.

Dodson, a resident of the area for 41 years, insisted that the monument is irrelevant to her and shouldn’t pose any concern to Wichita Falls citizens.

Dodson recalled a time where she was a working single mother in the 1980s and was forced to apply for food stamps in order to support herself and her son.

“Speaking as a black person living in the city, I can honestly tell you the black folks in Wichita Falls don’t care one way or another about that monument,” she said. “That’s why they’re not here. They don’t care.”

Dodson went on to recall her own personal story in Wichita Falls.

“One of my proudest moments was when I walked into that welfare office and told them, ‘I don’t need these food stamps anymore. I can feed myself and my son,'” she said.

“Fast-forward 38 years,” she continued. “I own 17 homes right here in Wichita Falls. … and run a bed and breakfast. I have made a success out of my life out of hard work and perseverance.”

Dodson — now a millionaire — credited her success to hard work and perseverance, and said the “rock,” or the Confederate monument, did not prevent her from overcoming obstacles and standing on her own two feet.

“My success came in and happened in spite of that rock sitting in the front yard of Memorial Auditorium,” she continued. “It’s just a rock, it’s not good, not bad. It don’t have the ability to be racist. And it don’t have control over anybody. It’s just a rock.”

What else?

Dodson insisted that the city would be foolish to remove the statue, because it will help perpetuate an example of outrage culture and a distraction to the real issues the city — and others like it across the U.S. — is facing.

“The issue of removing the statue is a distraction and an excuse to dismantle this city,” she insisted. “If it comes down, there will be something else and something else and something else and something else to please these terrorist young folks.”

Dodson suggested that people would be better served by taking care of their fellow man.

“If BLM wanted to help black people in the area, they could help with their needs, like paying the rent, putting food on the table,” she added about Black Lives Matter. “That would be more beneficial.”

This week, the council determined it would take no action removing on the Sons of Our Southland Confederate monument, which some believe honors the Confederate soldiers. Instead, citizens will make the final decision: The council made a motion to have the council place the item on the November ballot.

Video of Dodson’s remarks went viral on Facebook.

