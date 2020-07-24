https://www.theblaze.com/news/bodycam-video-woman-shoots-at-cops

Bodycam footage captured the moment a nonchalant female suspect whipped out a handgun and began firing at police during a July 8 incident in Arizona.

Police released bodycam footage of the incident on Wednesday, according to The Arizona Republic.

What are the details?

Phoenix police arrived to question 24-year-old Jovana Kelsey McCreary after she reportedly engaged in a dispute with her roommate.

McCreary’s unnamed roommate told authorities that he had kicked her out of their shared apartment because she was acting “crazy” and had a gun in her possession.

Police arrived on the scene to find McCreary near her former apartment and began questioning her as to whether she is armed with a gun.

She denied having a weapon and instead said that her roommate was threatening her.

During questioning, McCreary seemed to keep her cool, spending her time casually answering officers’ questions and using her cellphone. She even consented to officers searching her belongings, where they reportedly recovered unspecified drugs and ammunition.

Around this time, responding officers discovered that McCreary has an outstanding warrant for her arrest, and attempted to begin the process of taking her into custody.

What happened next?

Out of nowhere, however, she pulled a gun hidden in her waistband and fired shots at responding officers, narrowly missing them.

The officers immediately returned McCreary’s fire, striking her twice.

Bodycam footage of the incident shows McCreary tumbling to the ground, from where she can be heard screaming.

First responders arrived on the scene and took her to a hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive, according to reports.

No officers were injured in the incident.

According to the Republic, internal and criminal investigations into the incident are underway.

The Maricopa County District Attorney’s Office will review the case upon the investigation’s completion.

Content warning: Video might be disturbing to some viewers

[embedded content]

Critical Incident Briefing: Officer-Involved Shooting near 2800 W. Peoria



