The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) retaliated against the United States late on Thursday night in response to the U.S. forcing China to close its consulate in Houston over allegations of criminal activity.

China ordered the U.S. to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, which is the westernmost of America’s five consulates in China.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

