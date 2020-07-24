https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-covington-pro-life-student-nick-sandmann-settles-washington-post-cnn/

Covington Catholic pro-life student Nick Sandmann settled with the Washington Post it was reported earlier today.

Sandmann’s lawyers filed an $800 million lawsuit against CNN, WaPo and NBC Universal after the outlets used a selectively edited video to make Nick Sandmann and his fellow Covington friends look like they harassed Nathan Phillips, a Native American who attended the Indigenous Peoples March in DC.

According to one of Nick’s attorney who contacted The Gateway Pundit — Nicholas Sandmann agreed to settle with the Washington Post because the Post was quick to publish the whole truth—through its follow-up coverage and editor’s notes. 

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

TRENDING: All Yankees and Nationals Players and Coaches Take a Knee Before National Anthem Opening Night

Sandmann and his attorneys still have lawsuits still pending against:

  • ABC
  • NBC
  • CBS
  • The New York Times
  • Gannett
  • The Rolling Stone.

Nick announced the settlement on Friday morning.
 

According to Nick Sandmann’s attorney Lin Wood Nick still has lawsuits pending against NBC, ABC, CBS, Rolling Stone, Gannett and The New York Times.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...