https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-covington-pro-life-student-nick-sandmann-settles-washington-post-cnn/

Covington Catholic pro-life student Nick Sandmann settled with the Washington Post it was reported earlier today.

Sandmann’s lawyers filed an $800 million lawsuit against CNN, WaPo and NBC Universal after the outlets used a selectively edited video to make Nick Sandmann and his fellow Covington friends look like they harassed Nathan Phillips, a Native American who attended the Indigenous Peoples March in DC.

According to one of Nick’s attorney who contacted The Gateway Pundit — Nicholas Sandmann agreed to settle with the Washington Post because the Post was quick to publish the whole truth—through its follow-up coverage and editor’s notes.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

TRENDING: All Yankees and Nationals Players and Coaches Take a Knee Before National Anthem Opening Night

Sandmann and his attorneys still have lawsuits still pending against:

ABC

NBC

CBS

The New York Times

Gannett

The Rolling Stone.

Nick announced the settlement on Friday morning.



We have settled with WAPO and CNN. The fight isn’t over. 2 down. 6 to go. Don’t hold your breath @jack. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

Congrats to my man @N1ckSandmann for settling another case,

you deserve it all man! With you through it all! Oh and happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/aZddqtU2YJ — William Fries (@WillFries20) July 24, 2020

According to Nick Sandmann’s attorney Lin Wood Nick still has lawsuits pending against NBC, ABC, CBS, Rolling Stone, Gannett and The New York Times.

Defamation lawsuits on behalf of @N1ckSandmann still pending in Federal Court in Covington, Kentucky are against NBC, ABC. CBS, Rolling Stone, Gannett, & New York Times. Footsteps of justice also approaching Jack & @Twitter. #FightBack https://t.co/rvmLv4MdcH — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

