Charlamagne tha God ripped Joe BidenJoe BidenPelosi says Trump decision to roll back fair housing rule is a ‘betrayal of our nation’s founding values’ Trump says he would consider pardons for those implicated in Mueller investigation Trade negotiations mustn’t short-circuit domestic debate MORE on his radio show Friday, saying the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee should “shut the eff up forever” to avoid making gaffes.

“The Breakfast Club” host took issue with Biden’s remarks earlier this week when he suggested President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi says Trump decision to roll back fair housing rule is a ‘betrayal of our nation’s founding values’ Trump says he would consider pardons for those implicated in Mueller investigation Fauci says that he and his family have experienced ‘serious threats’ during pandemic MORE is the first “racist” U.S. president.

“How the hell can Donald Trump be the first racist president in a country where 12 presidents before him owned slaves?” asked Charlamagne, the popular African American host on New York’s Power 105.1.

“I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he’s starring in the movie ‘A Quiet Place,’ because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, OK?” Charlamagne added.

“Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your Black woman VP so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you. And you know America is a terrible place when Kanye West Kanye Omari West Kim Kardashian West pleads for ‘grace’ on Kanye’s mental health amid possible presidential bid Kanye West files to appear on Illinois ballot Kanye West fails to make ballot in South Carolina despite rally MORE seems like a viable option,” he added.

Biden has signaled he would choose a Black woman as his running mate, though he has also said recently that Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenHillicon Valley: Feds warn hackers targeting critical infrastructure | Twitter exploring subscription service | Bill would give DHS cyber agency subpoena power Democrats hit Interior secretary for reportedly refusing to wear mask in meeting with tribes Democratic senators call for ‘thorough and comprehensive’ review of Google’s Fitbit acquisition MORE (D-Mass.) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) are also contenders.

Charlamagne had Biden on his show in May, when the former vice president sparked widespread backlash for saying “you ain’t Black” if you vote for Trump.

Biden later apologized for his comments.

