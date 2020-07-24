https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/07/24/charlamagne-tha-god-biden-shut-eff-forever/

Charlamagne Tha God just isn’t feeling it for Joe Biden. He made that perfectly clear during his radio show this week when he declared Biden the “Donkey of the Day”. During the Donkey of the Day segment of his radio show, the host went through his reasoning on why Biden should just “Shut the eff up forever.”

You may remember that Biden is on thin ice with Charlamagne Tha God from his last appearance on The Breakfast Club– you know, the time he told the host that if he didn’t vote for Biden, “You ain’t black.” That stunningly arrogant remark by Biden did not amuse Charlamagne, not even a little. Biden dug in even further when he accused the radio show host of baiting him. Then, as Biden’s racist remark continued to remain in public discourse, CTG brought up Biden’s own history and the racism that exists there.

So, when Joe Biden again opened his mouth and delivered another incredibly insane comment, this time calling Trump the first racist president, Charlamagne decided enough is enough. He began with a standard riff about how white men, specifically old white men, have brought us to this point in our history.

“America is tired, ok? We’re tired and we’re fed up and we’re really fed up with old white male leadership, ok? Old white male leadership has gotten us to this point.” “Old white male leadership has failed America.” White men bad? Check. Systemic racism? Check. “Racism is the American way.” Don’t misunderstand him, though. He’s not sticking up for Trump in any way. He goes on to say that Trump isn’t the first and won’t be the last racist president – “he’s just more overt in his racism than most presidents we’ve had in the past.” Oh.

Funny how the racism that was exhibited during the Obama years is never brought up, right? I am old enough to remember that for eight years, President Obama did many things that further divided Americans, and Joe Biden went along for the ride. Remember the beer summit between his professor friend in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the white cop who simply answered a call placed by a neighborhood watch person? How about when Obama jumped in with both feet during the Ferguson, Missouri riots after the death of Michael Brown and sent members of his administration to monitor the situation on the ground, as well as to Brown’s funeral? Those are just two examples from off the top of my head. Racism is ok if it goes one way. How did such a racist country elect a black man as president not once but twice?

CTG rightfully goes on to say that there is a real enthusiasm problem with Biden and Democrat voters. Republicans are enthusiastic about re-electing Trump but Democrats are mostly voting against Trump, not for Biden. That’s a problem when it comes to getting out the vote on Election Day. He wants Biden to hurry up and announce his running mate, which he assumes will be a black woman. Then, you see, he can get enthusiastic about voting for her, not for him. Identity politics is the glue that holds the Democrat Party together.

“Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your Black woman VP [vice president] so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you, and you know America is a terrible place when Kanye West seems like a viable option,” Charlamagne added.

CTG isn’t quite able to acknowledge that by black voters voting as a block for Democrats, they have suffered the consequences for their blind loyalty. They have lived for generations on bad public policy decisions made by the party that wants to keep them beholden to big government programs and nanny state solutions. He even mentions that Biden must prove he is the progressive successor of the Obama presidency like LBJ was for JFK. Ah, yes. The Great Society initiatives and legislation meant to eliminate poverty and racial injustice. How’d that work out?

I give CTG credit for honestly taking Biden to task for trying to distribute “revisionist history”. That’s something we can all agree on. It has come down to this – there is no way that Joe Biden can pass over the black women his team is considering as his running mate and chose a white woman or even a Latina, for that matter. The segment of the party that the Democrats rely on to win elections – black voters, particularly black women voters, would stay home and Biden would lose the election. Sounds good to me but the internal implosion in the Democrat Party would take years to fix. Biden would blow the party up. In the meantime, CTG wants Joe to just keep quiet and let his running mate do the talking. Biden may as well take that advice. We know whomever he chooses will be running the show in his administration. Biden will just be a figurehead.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

