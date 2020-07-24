https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/columbus-statue-chicago-taken-overnight/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Another weak and America-hating Democrat mayor of a major US city sided with rioters, this time in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the statute of Christopher Columbus was taken down by radical Mayor Lightfoot overnight:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered the controversial statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Chicago’s Grant Park overnight, in part to avoid another high-profile confrontation between police and protesters like the one that happened last week.

