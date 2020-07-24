https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/columbus-statute-chicago-taken-overnight-mayor-lightfoot-sides-rioters/
Another weak and America-hating Democrat mayor of a major US city sided with rioters, this time in Chicago.
The Chicago Tribune reported that the statute of Christopher Columbus was taken down by radical Mayor Lightfoot overnight:
Not all Italian American leaders in Chicago are on board with the decision, but it has received the blessing of some groups, sources said. By taking the statue down, Lightfoot may draw criticism from those who believe she caved to activist demands.
TRENDING: All Yankees and Nationals Players and Coaches Take a Knee Before National Anthem Opening Night
The abrupt move in the dark of night was an about-face for Lightfoot, who has opposed taking down statues of the Italian explorer on the grounds that it would be erasing history.
According to reports crowds of rioters cheered as the statute was taken down.
ABC blamed the statute of the founder of America on the recent riots:
Statue of Christopher Columbus that drew chaotic protests in Chicago’s Grant Park taken down by crews as watching crowd cheers. https://t.co/wlrfBTGESL pic.twitter.com/ccCORYnsH2
— ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2020