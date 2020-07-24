https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/congressman-deep-state-within-fbi-worked-trump/

House Republicans are outraged by revelations that the FBI secretly inserted an agent into a counterintelligence briefing provided to then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

The bureau’s tactics “give us more proof that the Deep State within the FBI was working to prevent @realDonaldTrump from becoming the next president of the United States,” wrote Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.,

Just the News reported memos released Thursday by John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, shed light of the FBI’s strategizing for Trump’s first counterintelligence briefing as a candidate, in August 2016.

The agent was secretly inserted to gather evidence of the now-debunked Russia-collusion allegation.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said it’s now “clear the FBI was spying directly on Donald Trump as early as August 2016.”

“In fact, it looks like the entire Crossfire Hurricane investigation was just a pretext to open up a massive spying operation on Trump’s campaign,” he said.

His investigation as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee in 2018 uncovered the FBI’s use of the bogus Steele dossier funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

Senate committee chairmen Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said in a statement that the new memos “shed light on FBI efforts to co-opt intel briefings to spy on 2016 Trump campaign.”

They were the first to find the FBI used briefings to gather evidence against Trump.

The documents included a post-briefing memo created by an agent who “recorded near verbatim the specific questions the future president was asking intelligence officials, even comments Trump made about his youngest son,” JTN said.

The agent also appeared to target National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the report said.

“Trump asked the following question, ‘Joe, are the Russians bad? Because they have more numbers are they worse than the Chinese?'” agent Joseph Pientka documented.

“Writer responded by saying both countries are bad. The numbers of IOs present in the U.S. is not an indicator of the severity of the threat. Writer reminded Trump the Chinese asymmetrical presence in the U.S.”

Biggs said the FBI’s actions are “outrageous” and called on every American to demand accountability.

“The extraordinary notes confirm information first divulged last December by the Justice Department inspector general that the Comey FBI used the August 2016 briefing as a way of sizing up then-candidate Trump and Flynn in the Russia case and gathering evidence against them,” JTN reported.

The decision to send Pientka into the briefing, undercover, apparently involved FBI lead investigator Peter Strzok.

It was during that time that Strzok discussed an “insurance policy” to prevent Trump from becoming president with his FBI lawyer paramour Lisa Page.

Page told members of Congress during a closed-door interview the “insurance policy” was a reference to the FBI’s “counterintelligence investigation” into collusion.

“If he is not elected, then, to the extent that the Russians were colluding with members of his team, we’re still going to investigate that even without him being president, because any time the Russians do anything with a U.S. person, we care, and it’s very serious to us,” Page said.

The special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller did not find sufficient evidence of Trump campaign collusion.

Page told the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees that if Trump become president he’s “going to immediately start receiving classified briefings.”

“He’s going to be exposed to the most sensitive secrets imaginable. And if there is somebody on his team who wittingly or unwittingly is working with the Russians, that is super serious.”

Strzok, to the same committee, admitted his personal political biases but claimed they did not affect his work.

The new memos show Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer, also worked with Strzok in approving the plan to sent Pientka undercover into the briefing.

JTN said Pientka’s summary memo of the briefing “shows the extent to which the FBI was gathering or seeking evidence against Trump and Flynn and likely will bolster claims by Republicans that the bureau was ‘spying’ on Trump when it should have been giving the future president a defensive briefing about Russians seeking influence in the United States.”

