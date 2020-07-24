http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/USIEaqbKy5A/

Mike Adams, an outspoken conservative professor at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, was found dead in his home on Thursday. Adams was forced to retire by administrators in July after he sparked controversy over politically incorrect tweets.

According to a local news report, conservative professor Mike Adams was found dead in his home on Thursday. Police have yet to announce a cause of death.

Breitbart News reported earlier in July that Adams had received a $500,000 settlement of the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, in exchange for his retirement.

Adams sparked a debate about political correctness in May when he tweeted a joke about North Carolina’s coronavirus lockdown policy.

“This evening I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go!” Adams tweeted in May. The tweet set off a firestorm from students, faculty, and even celebrities that had worked on television productions in Wilmington.

This evening I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go! — Mike S. Adams (@MikeSAdams) May 29, 2020

Some Twitter users used news of Adams’ death to voice additional critcisms of the recently deceased professor. Just moments after police confirmed Adams’ death, UNC-Wilmington Professor LJ Randolph Jr. urged others to not “sugarcoat” the remarks that had made Adams a controversial figure amongst a select group of progressives.

“Please do mourn Mike Adams’s death, but don’t sugarcoat his rhetoric as merely “controversial” or “racially charged.” He was blatantly racist, homophobic, and sexist, and his own words left no room for interpretation on any of that,” Randolph Jr. wrote.

Please do mourn Mike Adams’s death, but don’t sugarcoat his rhetoric as merely “controversial” or “racially charged.” He was blatantly racist, homophobic, and sexist, and his own words left no room for interpretation on any of that. — Dr LJ Randolph Jr (@ProfeRandolph) July 23, 2020

Young America’s for Freedom offered their condolences to Adams’ family in a tweet on Thursday evening.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of [Mike Adams] Professor Adams was a beloved freedom fighter and YAF speaker. Our prayers go out to his family,” the organization wrote in a tweet.

We are devastated to hear of the passing of @MikeSAdams. Professor Adams was a beloved freedom fighter and YAF speaker. Our prayers go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/1gx4PnszyM — YAF (@yaf) July 23, 2020

Adams was officially scheduled to retire on August 1.

