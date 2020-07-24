https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/dad-daughter-attacked-washington-heights-deli/

(WPIX) A group beat a man and his daughter in a Washington Heights deli, knocking the dad out, police said Thursday.

The 22-year-old daughter was punched, kicked and struck in the head with beer bottles inside the Amsterdam Avenue store on July 7 around 11:15 p.m., officials said. Video shows an attacker open a fridge and grab a beer bottle during the assault.

Attackers knocked the 41-year-old dad to the ground where he was kicked repeatedly.

The group took a 39-year-old woman’s cell phone when she tried to call police.

