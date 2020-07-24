https://www.theepochtimes.com/dallas-police-launch-investigation-after-texas-mother-and-two-young-daughters-found-dead-in-suv_3436527.html

A Texas mother and her two young daughters were found dead in a SUV near Dallas on July 23, less than 24 hours after they were reported missing, officials confirmed Thursday.

Natalie Chambers, 31, was last seen leaving her home in Forney around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning to take her children, Elise, 2, and Izabel, 4, to a play date in the town of Grapevine, but they never arrived, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

A statement published by Farmers Branch PC on Twitter said, “At approximately 10:11 a.m. Farmers Branch Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 13300 Midway Road at the request of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office to assist in attempting to locate a missing person, Natalie Chambers, and her two children ages two and four.

“Upon arrival at the location, responding officers located Chamers’ vehicle, blue 2008 Ford Escape, in the parking lot of 4300 LBJ Freeway. Officers approached the vehicle and discovered that the three occupants of the vehicle were deceased.”

Authorities did not disclose any more details about the scene or what the cause of death may have been and Farmers Branch Police Detectives are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Natalie’s cellphone was last detected around 1 p.m. near Interstate 635 and Midway Road near the Dallas and Farmers Branch city limits, according to WFAA.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Officer Steve Rutherford with the Farmers Branch Police Department told NBC they were requested to assist earlier in the morning by searching the area of 13300 Midway Road.

Chambers’ car was found in a parking lot along the 4300 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway and both she and her children were inside, Rutherford confirmed.

“The tragic discovery was made that all three occupants of the vehicle were deceased,” Rutherford said Thursday, adding, “Anytime you have a loss of life, it’s very tragic. It’s tough on officers to have you a scene where you do have people who have lost their lives and children included. That’s something tough for officers to deal with.”

“It’s not something many folks have to deal with on a normal basis and unfortunately, many of our officers had to deal with that this morning.”

Natalie’s sister Jessica Purcell told CBS DFW in a statement: “Natalie was hilarious and charismatic and never met a stranger. She fiercely loved her girls and was an inspirational mother. I always used to tell her I’m glad she did it (motherhood) first so I can steal parenting tips from her.”

“Izabel and Elise were happy and so very smart and witty. Izabel got that her mom’s sassiness and Elise got her humor. They were beautiful and perfect. Our hearts are completely shattered.”

