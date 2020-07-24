https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/horowitz-trump-protests-burning/2020/07/24/id/978959

Conservative author David Horowitz says national polls showing Joe Biden leading in the 2020 presidential race don’t show the full picture and that voters will re-elect President Donald Trump because “our cities are burning.”

“We’re living in a country in fear. People are afraid to say what they think,” Horowitz told Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.” Friday.

“They’re afraid to tell pollsters how they’re going to vote because people have had their careers wrecked and ruined. This poor woman was murdered – a mother of a small child killed because she said everyone’s life matters. I don’t think people are responding to these telephone calls.”

Horowitz, the author of “Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win,” was referring to the July 5 murder of Jessica Doty Whitaker in Indiana.

Whitaker, 24, was targeted for saying “all lives matter,” according to her family.

Horowitz also suggested the polls may be skewed because of a “rigged media.”

“It’s a disgrace. It’s never been this bad … not in my lifetime has the media been so dishonest, so why wouldn’t the pollsters be dishonest,” Horowitz said.

Biden holds a double-digit lead over Trump in a Quinnipiac national poll and by 8.1 points in a RealClearPolitics moving average of national polls.

