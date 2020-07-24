https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dc-travel-coronavirus-quarantine/2020/07/24/id/978912

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Friday that the city will impose a 14-day quarantine on travelers from coronavirus hot spots, but noted that legislators will be exempt, Fox News reports.

“High-risk areas are locations where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people,” according to a presentation from the mayor.

The order begins on Monday, and does not include travelers from Maryland or Virginia, or the Washington Nationals baseball team, which played in the first game of the Major League Baseball season Thursday night.

“We know, unfortunately, that there are states that are seeing significant spikes and new cases. We know that there are places where people are not being as cautious or making the sacrifices that we’re making here in D.C.,” Bowser said at a news conference on Friday, according to WTOP News.

“And, unfortunately, when people travel in and out of D.C. from these places, that can put our community’s health at risk,” she added.

Bowser said that travelers from high-risk areas come to D.C. because they have to perform an essential duty, or are returning home after performing an essential duty in a high-risk area, are asked to stay vigilant to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

“They should only leave home or where they’re staying to perform the essential activities related to their travel,” the mayor said.

“For our colleges and universities, we will require that they maintain a list of students who will be required to quarantine because of their travel. And that list would have to be available for for inspection,” Bowser added, noting that “There’s nobody standing at the hotel door telling people if they can come or go, but certainly, they will be required to make all of their travelers aware of the guidelines of the local jurisdiction.”

