Among the many divides that separate the campaign for re-election by President Donald Trump and presumptive Democrat candidate Joe Biden’s coalition of leftist groups is one over religion.

A report in the Washington Examiner explains the issue surged in importance recently when Biden, following a Supreme Court decision protecting the Little Sisters of the Poor, a group of Catholic nuns, from being required to fund abortion.

Biden, who says he is Catholic but refuses to follow church teaching on abortion, said he would reverse that – and force the Catholics who spend their lives caring for the poorest of the poor around the world, to spend money on abortions.

Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote,org, a pro-Trump group, according to the Examiner, told supporters that Biden has been “putting the pursuit of power and his ego ahead of what’s good and true.”

“Joe Biden is your typical ‘Catholic’ politician who makes sure he’s seen with ashes on his forehead during Lent, but then backstabs the church whenever it is convenient,” Burch wrote. “He’s flipped on nearly every issue that matters.”

To protect religious imagery and liberty, religious voters must stop Biden in November, he said.

The comments align with the campaign’s own efforts to discuss the president’s efforts to defend religious freedom.

The Examiner said, “The campaign in July organized a series of prayer calls, tailored for individual faith communities, and honed its religious messaging, especially in the wake of widespread closure of churches in the spring, a disappointing term at the Supreme Court, and most recently, a violent resurgence of anti-Catholicism.”

Trump fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle in a Thursday video said Christians should be concerned about the destruction of statutes of Jesus and Mary that has happened recently as part of the leftist Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots across the country.

There are other “assaults on our Christian faith,” she said.

“President Trump, through his four years in office, has been a fierce defender of Christianity and our right to practice openly around the world,” Guilfoyle said. “The Democrats who claim to be staunch defenders of human rights around the world feel comfortable denying you this most sacred right we have as Americans.”

Trump campaign spokeswoman Mercedes Schlapp also recently advised campaign supporters to move beyond just talking about pro-life efforts, which Trump focused on during his 2016 campaign.

She said statues, monuments and American history should be defended.

“We want to protect life. We don’t want to tear it down. I think those are the two areas that are a big contrast point with Joe Biden,” she said.

Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, has been pushing their candidate’s support for “environmental activism and immigration reform as rooted in religion,” the report said.

