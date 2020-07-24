https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/doj-18-arrested-face-federal-charges-week-riots-federal-courthouse-portland/

The Justice Department on Friday announced 18 rioters have been arrested and face federal charges after a week of violent riots at the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

Charges include assaulting federal officers, arson and damaging government property.

This is what Joe Biden and the Democrat-media complex refer to as “peaceful protests.”

Via The US Attorney’s Office District of Oregon:

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced today that 18 people have been arrested and are facing federal charges this week for their roles in recent weeknight protests at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland. According to court documents, since May 26, 2020, protests in downtown Portland have been followed by nightly criminal activity including assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of property, looting, arson, and vandalism. The Hatfield Federal Courthouse has been a nightly target of vandalism during evening protests and riots, sustaining extensive damage.

Names of rioters arrested and their charges:

Five people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 20, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 21, 2020. Jennifer Kristiansen, 37, is charged with assaulting a federal officer; Zachary Duffly, 45, is charged with creating a disturbance; Wyatt Ash-Milby, 18, is charged with trespassing on federal property; and Caleb Ehlers, 23, and Paul Furst, 22, are charged with failing to comply with a lawful order. Seven people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 21, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 22, 2020. Jerusalem Callahan, 24, is charged with willfully damaging government property; Joseph Ybarra, 21, is charged with arson; Marnie Sager, 27, and Ella Miller, 26, are charged failing to comply with a lawful order; and Taylor Lemons, 31; Giovanni Bondurant, 19; and Gabriel Houston, 22, are charged with assaulting federal officers. Six people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 22, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 23, 2020. Joseph Lagalo, 37; Baily Dreibelbis, 22; Nicholas Kloiber, 26; David Hazan, 24; Hailey Holden, 30; and Cameron Knuetson, age unknown, are charged with failing to comply with a lawful order.

In case you missed it, this was Portland earlier this week:

Communist, Antifa-supporting Mayor Ted Wheeler marched with the rioters Wednesday night and stood in front of the courthouse gate while Antifa tried to tear it down.

WATCH:

Ted Wheeler is standing at the courthouse gate while “peaceful protests” attempt to tear it down: pic.twitter.com/Ix8gHjXOZK — Jewish Deplorable (Parler: TrumpJew) (@TrumpJew) July 23, 2020

Photos of the aftermath of ‘peaceful protests’:

This is what rioters do to the Portland federal courthouse every single night. #antifa Photos: DOJ pic.twitter.com/7F8q4hz6Hh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020

