President Donald Trump admitted Friday that he regrets some of his activity on Twitter.

Trump was asked about his use of Twitter in an interview with Dave Portnoy, the president of Barstool Sports.

Portnoy asked Trump if he regretted some of his tweets and retweets.

“Often. Too often,” Trump replied.

The president recalled the old days, when he would write an angry letter and let it sit on his desk for a day before sending it, which ultimately helped him re-think some of his communications after he had cooled off.

“We don’t do that with Twitter right?” he continued. “We put it out instantaneously. We feel great and then you start getting phone calls.”

Trump said that too often he discovered that some of his retweets of other users got him in trouble when the user’s activity was examined more closely.

“It’s not the tweets, it’s the retweets that get you in trouble,” he said.

“There are times when I love it,” he said. “Too much.”

Trump defended his use of Twitter, noting that it was a critical tool on combatting fake news.

“We have a voice. We have a very big voice when you have the kind of numbers that we have. You’re able to get the word out, and an honest word, and that’s very important,” he said.

