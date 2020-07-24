https://www.theblaze.com/news/fauci-ditches-mask-not-social-distancing

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the most influential voices guiding the U.S. response to COVID-19, was seen sitting and talking very close to other people while not wearing a face mask at a Major League Baseball game Thursday evening in Washington, D.C.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees. That pitch, not unlike some of the advice that has come from government experts regarding the coronavirus, was just a bit off the mark.

Baseball skills aside, Fauci stuck around to watch the game, as one of the few people in the stands since fans are not allowed to attend due to COVID-19.

While enjoying the game, Fauci was seen sitting between two people, in seats right next to each other, talking to them without his mask covering his face. The other two people had masks on.

The guidance (or mandate, depending on where you live) being given by the government on face masks is that they should be worn in public and in any situation in which social distancing is not possible. This is, of course, the most recent version of mask guidance, which follows Fauci’s previous assertion that “people should not be walking around in masks” and Surgeon General Jerome Adams’ insistence that masks aren’t effective in stopping the virus among the general public.

Last week, Fauci emphasized that masks should be worn by everyone, even outside.

This isn’t the first time Fauci has seemed to disregard the strict rules on masks in public.

Some places are requiring everyone above the age of 2 years old to wear a mask in public, and many students will likely be required to wear masks when they are eventually allowed to return to school, despite the fact that daycares have been open across the nation throughout the entire U.S. epidemic, with no apparent issues or serious outbreaks.

When asked how effective masks are in preventing transmission of COVID-19, Fauci told MarketWatch “Your guess is as good as any — 50% to 75% or 80% is probably correct.”

