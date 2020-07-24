https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/24/dr-fauci-violated-d-c-mask-mandate-during-the-nationals-game-n688303

Dr. Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the season opener Thursday night between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees. It was a wild curve, which Fauci failed to flatten, but the pumped in crowd noise cheered anyway.

While fans were not allowed to attend the game, Dr. Fauci was permitted to stay, and watched the game from the stands. Unfortunately for him, a photographer present at the stadium captured him being hypocritical of his own social distancing recommendations, as he sat between two people while not wearing a mask.

Looks like Dr. Fauci forget to actually use his face mask while watching the Kaepernickers playing baseball. I’m sure the media will question him about it. After all, as he says, we’re in this together and everyone needs to obey the the science. H/T WTOPhttps://t.co/placCoe2E9 pic.twitter.com/uC9ZwZF2Lj — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 24, 2020

This failure of Dr. Fauci to wear his mask in public comes on the heels of D.C. Mayor Bowser issuing a “universal” mask mandate that exempts federal employees, including Dr. Fauci, but there’s a catch.

According to the mask mandate, “The enforcement provisions of this Order shall not be applied to persons in the judicial or legislative branches of the District government while those persons are on duty; and shall not apply to any employees of the federal government while they are on duty.”

Fauci was most definitely not on duty during the Nationals game, and therefore, is clearly violating the mandate. With photographic evidence that Dr. Fauci was violating the mandate, he is now subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

Why do I have the feeling he won’t be paying any fine?

UPDATE: Dr. Fauci has responded to criticism of his not wearing a mask while on Fox News Friday morning. “Just want to bring up one thing quickly because it’s become a meme on the internet. There’s a photo of you in the stands with two people, you are not wearing a mask and not social distancing, but we should point out that one of those people is your wife. What about the other person?” asked John Roberts.

“The other person is a very close friend of mine,” Fauci responded. “John, I think this is sort of mischievous with this thing going around. I had my mask around my chin, I had taken it down. I was totally dehydrated and I was drinking water trying to rehydrate myself. And by the way, I was negative Covid literally the day before.”

“So I guess if people want to make a thing of that, I wear a mask all the time when I outside,” Fauci continued. “To pull it down, to take some sips of water, and put it back up again, I guess if people want to make something about that, they can. But to me, I think that’s just mischievous.”

Mischievous? While it’s okay for him to be sitting with his wife, his acknowledged that the other man in the photo was only a friend, with whom he should have not only been practicing social distancing, but also wearing a mask with. Fauci also said he was drinking water, but in the above photo he’s using his phone, no drink in hand.

And then there’s this photo, once again, featuring Fauci, wearing a mask the wrong way.

Who wants to tell him? pic.twitter.com/oMfmHEUoFg — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) July 24, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up.

