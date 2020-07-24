https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fauci-mask-baseball-nationals/2020/07/24/id/978930

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday hit back at critics who made a big deal over a photo of him not wearing his face mask during the Washington Nationals baseball game.

During a Friday appearance on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director said he took his mask down to drink water and rehydrate himself.

He told host John Roberts that he had been sitting next to his wife, Dr. Christine Grady, and a very close friend of his.

“I had my mask around my chin. I had taken it down. I was totally dehydrated and I was drinking water trying to rehydrate myself,” he said. “And, by the way, I was negative COVID literally the day before.”

The photo was taken by The Associated Press’s Alex Brandon at Nationals Park. Fauci was invited to throw out the first pitch during Thursday night’s game.

“So, I guess people want to make it a big event. I wear a mask all the time when I’m outside. To pull it down to take some sips of water and put it back up again — I guess if people want to make something about that they can,” he said. “But to me, I think that’s just mischievous, John.”

New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributing writer Yashar Ali blasted the doctor.

“Dr. Fauci should be setting a better example,” he tweeted.

Before Fauci was ripped for not wearing a mask, people took to social media to laugh about his toss.

“Well, besides the fact that I bounced it, it was an awesome feeling to be out there. … To throw that pitch was such a great feeling,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

