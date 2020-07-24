https://thehill.com/homenews/news/508921-fauci-responds-to-mischievous-critics-of-photo-at-nats-game

Anthony FauciAnthony FauciFauci says that he and his family have experienced ‘serious threats’ during pandemic Fauci throws out first pitch as MLB officially starts season Fauci: With vaccine, ‘we could start talking about real normality again’ in 2021 MORE, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, responded to criticism stemming from a photo of him with his mask pulled down during a Washington Nationals baseball game, calling the attacks “mischievous.”

“I think this is sort of mischievous with this thing going around,” Fauci said on Fox News Friday. “I had my mask around my chin, I had taken it down, I was totally dehydrated and I was drinking water, trying to rehydrate myself.”

“And by the way, I was literally negative for COVID the day before,” he added.

Watch: In interview with Fox News’ @johnrobertsFox, Dr Fauci addresses THAT baseball throw and “mischievous” photos of him in the stands not wearing a face mask pic.twitter.com/xCvVi9K3vW — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) July 24, 2020

On Thursday Fauci threw out the first pitch for opening day of Major League Baseball’s abbreviated season. Conservatives, who have become more critical of him in recent months, first mocked him for missing the pitch, and then for appearing in an image with his mask pulled down.

In the photo Fauci is seen sitting next to his wife and a man he said is his close friend.

Hey Dr. Fauci should we wear the mask and keep 6 feet distance from each other or not? Can you please clarify…https://t.co/fbhJ6mhpaQ — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 24, 2020

Fauci was at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., where Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) made mask-wearing in all public settings mandatory as of this week. Her order has few exceptions, among them is while eating or drinking.

Her order came days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance urging universal mask-wearing.

“I wear a mask all of the time when I’m outside,” Fauci said. “To pull it down to take some sips of water and to put it back up again, I guess if people want to make something about that they can. But to me I think that’s just mischievous.”

