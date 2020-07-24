https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/oregon-federal-officers-dhs-homeland-security/2020/07/24/id/978968

U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman on Friday denied a motion by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to sue the Department of Homeland Security on behalf of protesters in Portland.

Mosman ruled that Rosenblum fell short in proving the interests of the state of Oregon aligned with those of its residents. He also said the state leaned on arguments about possible risks that faced Oregonians that were “purely hypothetical.”

Rosenblum argued that federal law enforcement officials continued to violate the constitutional rights of protesters by grabbing them off the streets.

The judge ruled that two examples of federal officers acting improperly weren’t enough to allow the state attorney’s motion to stand.

“The State has presented just one example of an arrest without probable cause and one example of an unreasonable seizure,” he said. “It has presented no evidence of any official orders or policies and has presented no evidence that these allegedly illegal seizures are a widespread practice.”

Over the last week, federal agents have monitored protesters in Portland to protect federal buildings. The Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General on Thursday opened an investigation into allegations that DOJ personnel improperly used force in Portland.

