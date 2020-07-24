https://www.theepochtimes.com/federal-officers-fire-tear-gas-make-arrests-after-portland-rioters-launch-fireworks-into-courthouse_3436663.html

Federal officers fired tear gas and other crowd-control munitions after rioters in Portland launched commercial fireworks into a federal courthouse and set fires just outside the building.

Federal agents gave multiple warnings to disperse before responding with crowd control measures.

The scene unfolded around 11 p.m. on July 23 and continued overnight.

A group estimated by some in the thousands gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse, a federal building that’s been targeted on a nightly basis for weeks.

People in the crowd tried taking down the fence that was erected around the courthouse several days ago to try to control the riots. Rioters used saws, wire cutters, and other tools; at other times, they attempted to use brute force to rip the fencing from its foundation.

A portion of the fence was eventually breached and several people went inside the perimeter. Several fires were started inside the fenced area.

It’s 12:10 a.m now – protestors are getting more agitated and trying to physically tear down the barricade. No tear gas has been fired yet. pic.twitter.com/ZrClIR1wYA — Bowen Xiao (@BowenXiao_) July 24, 2020

NOW: feds emerge from courthouse building to release tear gas pic.twitter.com/T49yH6AXt9 — Bowen Xiao (@BowenXiao_) July 24, 2020

Federal police officers rushed out and dispersed the crowd. As they did so, they were hit with large projectiles and incendiary devices and flashed with lasers, the Portland Police Bureau said.

After about an hour of engagement, federal officers went back inside the courthouse. A couple hundred rioters returned to the building and kept setting fires, cutting and breaching the fence, and launching commercial fireworks toward it. Eventually, police officers rushed out again and dispersed the crowd.

Several people remained in streets in the area and engaged in criminal behavior, prompting Portland police officers to declare an unlawful assembly. Even so, “many people stayed in the area and continued to light fires, and destruct federal courthouse property,” the bureau said in a summary of the night’s events.

The rioters “slowly dissipated” over the next several hours.

Federal officers arrest a woman after she crossed a fence line set up around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse during a riot in Portland, Ore., on July 23, 2020. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Portland police, forbidden from working together with federal law enforcement, have taken an extreme stand-off posture this week, refusing to directly engage the rioters despite the rampant criminal activity.

Portland police officers were not present overnight except for making announcements from a sound truck of the unlawful assembly declaration.

At least four people were arrested by federal officers, including one person carrying a leaf blower. Federal officers have arrested dozens of demonstrators in Portland in recent weeks.

Rioters have been using leaf blowers, shields, umbrellas, and other equipment as they get into formations and try to block crowd-control munitions fired by federal officers. The leaf blowers are used to blow tear gas away.

Bowen Xiao contributed to this report.

