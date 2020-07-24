https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-blacklivesmatter-professors-fired/2020/07/24/id/978927

An informal survey of University of Florida students found that they would refuse to take a course taught by a professor who has expressed disapproval for the Black Lives Matter movement and some even went as far as supporting sanctioning or terminating the teachers.

Campus Reform posted a video of interviews Wednesday of about a dozen students, most of which told the interviewer that instructors should not be allowed to teach if they didn’t endorse Black Lives Matter, a group founded following the death of Trayvon Martin who was killed in a confrontation with a neighborhood watch volunteer.

“With everything being so intense and with everything that’s going on right now, I think it is a safe decision to kind of remove [professors who oppose BLM] just because, like, you have to be considerate of all the students who are, you know, attending your institution,” one student said.

“If sanctioning the professors is appropriate to university officials, I definitely support that,” another added.

One female student said that everybody had a right to their own opinions, “but if you’re going to put that out to other people, and be ignorant, then no.”

“Initially a suspension, to see if they have any difference in opinion over that time and then termination, because if you don’t respect your students you should not have a right to teach those students,” another said.

Campus Reform conducted the interviews on the heels of its stories it wrote in which it reported that college professors were facing retribution for public expressions of any dissent from endorsing Black Lives Matter.

The cases included the dean of nursing at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell who was fired for sending an email to students that expressed “all lives matter;” a lecturer at UCLA who was suspended for three weeks for refusing to grant black students special treatment during the spate of riots and protests across the country over the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis; and a Cornell Law School professor who said faculty and students conspired to get him fired after he wrote a blog post critical of Black Lives Matter.

