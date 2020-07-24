https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/former-democratic-congressman-accused-ballot-stuffing/

Amid renewed concern about vote fraud, a former Democratic congressman has been charged by the federal government with ballot stuffing, bribery and obstruction.

Michael Myers, 77, was charged with conspiring with and bribing a former elections judge in Philadelphia to add votes to favored candidates over several elections.

Myers also was caught in a video sting in the 1980s Abscam case. He was recorded accepting a $50,000 bribe from an undercover officer. He then was thrown out of the House of Representatives.

The new case, according to the Department of Justice, stems from his actions during the 2014, 2015 and 2016 elections, when he allegedly arranged for stuffed ballot boxes for specific candidates.

He allegedly worked with Domenick J. Demuro, a former elections judge who recently pleaded guilty in federal court.

“Free and fair elections are the hallmark of our system of government,” said Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The Department of Justice has zero tolerance for corruption of the electoral process, and we will spare no effort in investigating and prosecuting those who would seek an unfair advantage at the polls by bribing state and local officials responsible for ensuring the fairness of our elections.”

The DOJ said Myers is charged with bribing Demuro to illegally add votes for certain candidates of their mutual party in primary elections. Some of the candidates were individuals running for judicial office whose campaigns had hired Myers. Others were candidates for various federal, state and local elective offices whom Myers favored for a variety of reasons.

The indictment alleges Myers would solicit payments from his clients in the form of cash or checks as “consulting fees” and then use portions of the funds to pay Demuro and others in return for tampering with election results.

The DOJ described the scheme: “After receiving payments ranging from between $300 to $5,000 per election from the consultant, the court papers allege Demuro would add fraudulent votes on the voting machine – also known as ‘ringing up’ votes – for Myers’ clients and preferred candidates, thereby diluting the value of ballots cast by actual voters.”

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said “voting is the cornerstone of our democracy.”

“If only one vote has been illegally rung up or fraudulently stuffed into a ballot box, the integrity of that entire election is undermined,” he said. “Votes are not things to be purchased and democracy is not for sale. If you are a political consultant, election official, or work with the polling places in any way, I urge you to do your job honestly and faithfully. That is what the public deserves, it is what democracy demands, and it is what my office will enforce.”

Captain Leo D. Hannon Jr. of the Pennsylvania state police said the charges “clearly illustrate allegations of absolute disregard for the sanctity of our electoral system.”

“As disheartening as this conduct may be for the voting public in Philadelphia and elsewhere, the citizens we serve should be reassured by the fearless and tireless work of the attorneys, agents, and troopers tasked with the continuation of this active investigation,” he said.

Myers’ career has been eventful.

In addition to his Abscam involvement, and his ejection from Congress, he also was involved in a 1979 fight with a security guard and a 19-year-old female cashier in an elevator leading from the rooftop lounge of a Quality Inn motel in Arlington, Virginia.

He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct.

