Fox News cut away on Friday from a White House briefing when Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany showed footage of violent demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, because the video included images of profane graffiti on a federal courthouse.

“We were not expecting that video, and our management here at Fox News has decided we will pull away from that at this time,” said anchor Harris Faulkner.

Video from my reporting and others on the #PortlandRiots were shown at the White House press conference today. Some of the content is so extreme that Fox News cuts away. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/B1nVDtXjE8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020

Politico noted:

FCC guidelines normally prohibit profanity between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on television when “there is a reasonable risk that children may be in the audience.” Because Fox News is a cable service, it is exempt from the profanity rule, but cable news stations’ internal policies routinely bar swear words. Two Fox News contributors were suspended for using profanity on air in 2015, CNN Money reported at the time. CNN and MSNBC did not air the news briefing live. Faulkner returned to airing the briefing once McEnany started taking questions from the press corps. At the end of the hour, Faulkner said the network had not been aware McEnany planned to show the video. Faulkner suggested she preferred to be given a heads up for violent and profane content.

Democrats have maintained that the riots in Portland were “peaceful protests.” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti claimed Thursday that the rioters in Portland represented “the best of our democratic ideals.”

