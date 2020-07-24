https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fox-news-refuses-air-full-white-house-briefing-press-secretary-plays-portland-riot-footage/

Fox News pulled away from Friday’s White House press briefing as Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany played videos of the violence happening during the Portland Black Lives Matter riots that the media has been refusing to cover.

By doing so, Fox News proved her point flawlessly.

Fox cuts away from the White House briefing after Kayleigh McEnany shows video of riots taking place in Portland: “We were not expecting that video. Our management here at Fox News has decided we will pull away from that at this time.” pic.twitter.com/wRec8bLDwW — August Takala (@AugustTakala) July 24, 2020

Harris Faulkner defended Fox New’s decision to leave the briefing after the press secretary played a video of Portland violence. The host said that there was a “video that we were not told would air and how it would be edited with some things on screen that we might have wanted a heads up about.”

Harris Faulkner defends Fox’s decision to leave the briefing after McEnany showed video of Portland violence, saying it was b/c there was a “video that we were not told would air and how it would be edited with some things on screen that we might have wanted a heads up about.” pic.twitter.com/ysbyOfmxV1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 24, 2020

The media does not want you to know what is happening in our cities.

