https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fox-news-refuses-air-full-white-house-briefing-press-secretary-plays-portland-riot-footage/

Fox News pulled away from Friday’s White House press briefing as Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany played videos of the violence happening during the Portland Black Lives Matter riots that the media has been refusing to cover.

By doing so, Fox News proved her point flawlessly.

TRENDING: This Weekend: Please Send Us Photos of Leftist Mob Violence and Rioting from Your City — We Want to Expose the Democrat Destruction Next Week

Harris Faulkner defended Fox New’s decision to leave the briefing after the press secretary played a video of Portland violence. The host said that there was a “video that we were not told would air and how it would be edited with some things on screen that we might have wanted a heads up about.”

The media does not want you to know what is happening in our cities.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...