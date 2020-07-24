https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/portland-protest-unrest-police/2020/07/24/id/978941

Fox News abruptly yanked a White House press briefing off the air Friday after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany showed a video of a statue with the words “F the Cops” being toppled and protesters screaming “I hope someone kills your whole f——family,” to police officers in Portland.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner cut away from the briefing once she realized it contained curse words.

“All right, we were not expecting that video, and our management here at Fox News has decided we will pull away from that at this time,” Faulkner said. “Some tough images there, a lot of things that we didn’t anticipate to be shown in terms of some wording on the screen.”

Fox News is a cable channel, so the FCC doesn’t prohibit it from airing profanity, but cable networks normally ban its use over the airwaves. In 2015, Fox News suspended two contributors for using profanity on-air, according to CNN Money.

Faulkner later returned to the briefing after McEnany began fielding questions from members of the press. Toward the end of the hour, Faulker explained that Fox News didn’t receive a warning that McEnany had planned to play the footage.

Department of Homeland Security officers last week were deployed to Portland to protect federal buildings amid violent protests that have raged on in the city for more than 50 days.

“The White House press briefing is something that is important for us to carry for you, and so a heads up at this time with videos like that are in the middle of the day, sometimes it’s helpful,” Faulkner said in a somber tone.

