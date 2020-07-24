https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/gohmert-says-democrats-canceled-congress/

If Democrats want to engage in the “cancel culture,” eliminating symbols of the nation’s history, they should take one more step and change the name of their party, states a resolution proposed by House Republicans.

Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, said that as the nation eliminate “entities, symbols, and reminders” of America’s past, the Democratic Party must recognize its “loathsome and bigoted past,” Breitbart News reported.

The congressman noted the resolution points out a “great portion of the history of the Democratic Party is filled with racism and hatred.”

“Since people are demanding we rid ourselves of the entities, symbols, and reminders of the repugnant aspects of our past, then the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted post, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan,” he said.

The resolution was introduced just as the House voted to remove various statues of historic figures.

“As the country watches violent leftists burn our cities, tear down our statues and call upon every school, military base and city street to be renamed, it is important to note that past atrocities these radicals claim to be so violently offensive were largely committed by members in good standing of the Democratic Party,” Gohmert said. “Whether it be supporting the most vile forms of racism or actively working against Civil Rights legislation, Democrats in this country perpetuated these abhorrent forms of discrimination and violence practically since their party’s inception.

“To avoid triggering innocent bystanders by the racist past of the Democratic Party, I would suggest they change their name. That is the standard to which they are holding everyone else, so the name change needs to occur,” he said.

The left-leaning Salon came to the defense of Democrats, alleging that while they “were for decades the preferred party of defenders of slavery and segregation in the South, Gohmert’s claims ignore the fact that the South overwhelmingly rejected the Democratic Party after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act in the 1960s, switching in droves to the Republican Party.”

It claimed that Republican leaders “continue to support the legacy of the Confederacy to this day.”

Gohmert’s resolution points out a long list of Democratic Party actions in favor of racism.

For instance, the Democratic Party platforms of 1840, 1844, 1848, 1852 and 1856 said “all efforts of the abolitionists, or others, made to induce Congress to interfere with questions of slavery … are calculated to lead to the most alarming and dangerous consequences; and that all such efforts have an inevitable tendency to diminish the happiness of the people and endanger the stability and permanency of the Union, and ought not to be countenanced by any friend of our political institutions.”

In 1856 it said “new states” should be admitted “with or without domestic slavery, as [the state] may elect.”

The party applied the same standard to territories.

In 1860, it condemned state laws that would tend to “defeat the faithful execution” of the Fugitive Slave Law, which required authorities in the North to arrest escaped slaves.

When the 14th Amendment gave citizenship to slaves, no Democrat supported it.

And no Democrat backed the 15th Amendment giving freed slaves the right to vote.

Also, the proposed resolution notes, the administration of Democratic President Woodrow Wilson “began a racial segregation policy for U.S. government employees and, by 1914, the Wilson administration’s Civil Service instituted the requirement that a photograph be submitted with each employment application.”

Senate Democrats in 1964 filibustered the Civil Rights Act.

And former Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va., a former recruiter for the KKK, led the Democrats in opposing civil rights for blacks.

Gohmert proposes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “shall remove any item that names, symbolizes or mentions any political organization or party that has ever held a public position that supported slavery or the Confederacy, from any area with the House wing of the Capitol or any House office building, and shall donate any such item or symbol to the Library of Congress.”

Also, it states that any such organization “shall either change its name or be barred from participation in the House of Representatives.”

The resolution is cosponsored by Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Jody Hice, R-Ga., Rand Weber, R-Texas, and Andy Harris, R-Md.

