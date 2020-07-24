https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/508850-gop-governors-public-approval-sinks-in-hard-hit-coronavirus-states-poll

Republican governors four states with surging coronavirus case numbers have seen their approval ratings sink in recent weeks, according to survey data obtained by Axios.

Florida Gov. Ron De Santis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp all had disapproval ratings of 55 percent or higher in the survey taken between July 13 and July 19.

Ducey and De Santis have the highest disapproval rating among the group, at 62 percent and 58 percent, respectively. All four governors are in the middle of their terms and are up for reelection in 2022.

Some have lost support within their own party, the survey found. In July, 69 percent of Texas Republicans said they approved of Abbott’s handling of the virus, but that’s down from 89 percent in May.

By contrast, California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin NewsomCalifornia, Florida report record numbers of daily deaths Eighth death row inmate in California dies from suspected coronavirus complications California passes New York for most coronavirus cases MORE (D), hasn’t seen his approval rating budge even as the state continues to experience a surge of its own, setting a record of more than 12,800 new cases on Wednesday.

The survey also found that the number of people surveyed who said they knew somebody who tested positive for coronavirus has increased significantly.

In Texas, just 33 percent knew someone with the virus in the May 11-17 survey, but by the July 13-19 survey, that share had jumped to 62 percent. In Florida it Jumped from 33 percent to 55 percent.

The survey, which was conducted by Survey Monkey from May 11- July 19, collected responses form 519,349 U.S. adults. For the Arizona sample the reported margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, for Florida it is 2.5 percentage points, in Georgia it is 4 percentage points and in Texas it is 2.5 percentage points.

