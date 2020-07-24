https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/hero-giants-player-sam-coonrod-refuses-kneel-cant-kneel-anything-besides-god-black-lives-matter-lean-toward-marxism/

The brave athlete also called out the fact that Black Lives Matter “leans towards Marxism” and have said “negative things about the nuclear family.”

“I’m a Christian, so I just believe that I can’t kneel before anything besides God,” the pitcher said.

“I just can’t get on board with a couple things I’ve read about Black Lives Matter, how they lean towards Marxism,” Coonrod said. “And … they said some negative things about the nuclear family. I just can’t get on board with that.”

“I meant no ill will by it,” Coonrod told reporters. “I don’t think I’m better than anybody. I’m just a Christian. I believe I can’t kneel before anything but God, Jesus Christ. I chose not to kneel. I feel if I did kneel I’d be a hypocrite. I don’t want to be a hypocrite.”

Giants manager Gabe Kapler, who kneeled during the ribbon ceremony and the national anthem, said he respects Coonrod’s decision.

“The one thing that we said is we were going to let people express themselves,” Kapler said. “We were going to give them the choice on whether they were going to stand, kneel or do something else. That was a personal decision for Sam.”

The ultra-“woke” Sports Illustrated attacked Coonrod for his decision, however, accusing him of hiding behind his religion.